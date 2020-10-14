Shanna Gayetay

SHANNA WORSLAH GAYETAY Cedar Rapids Shanna Worslah Gayetay, 12, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Wake service: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at The Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids, 1277 Eighth Ave., Marion, Iowa. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Shanna was born July 1, 2008, in Rhode Island, the daughter of Bill and Sue (Dahn) Gayetay. She attended Roosevelt Middle School, and her favorite color was yellow. Shanna was a very active and a "hands-on" girl. She loved gymnastics and was eager to try all types of sports. Shanna had a passion for animals and had dreams of becoming a veterinarian. She was loved deeply and will be missed dearly. Survivors include her parents, Bill and Sue Gayetay; grandparents on both sides; siblings, Shelton, Sabrina, Deborah and Zlanwai Gayetay; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Anna and Vonyee; grandfather, Borbor Gonkerwon; and uncle, Rufus Gonkerwon. Please share a memory of Shanna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
