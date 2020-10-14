1/1
Shanna Gayetay
2008 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHANNA WORSLAH GAYETAY Cedar Rapids Shanna Worslah Gayetay, 12, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Wake service: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at The Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids, 1277 Eighth Ave., Marion, Iowa. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Shanna was born July 1, 2008, in Rhode Island, the daughter of Bill and Sue (Dahn) Gayetay. She attended Roosevelt Middle School, and her favorite color was yellow. Shanna was a very active and a "hands-on" girl. She loved gymnastics and was eager to try all types of sports. Shanna had a passion for animals and had dreams of becoming a veterinarian. She was loved deeply and will be missed dearly. Survivors include her parents, Bill and Sue Gayetay; grandparents on both sides; siblings, Shelton, Sabrina, Deborah and Zlanwai Gayetay; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Anna and Vonyee; grandfather, Borbor Gonkerwon; and uncle, Rufus Gonkerwon. Please share a memory of Shanna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Wake
04:00 - 10:00 PM
The Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved