Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Shannan Lee Hughes

Shannan Lee Hughes Obituary
SHANNAN LEE HUGHES Vinton Shannan Lee Hughes, 47, of Vinton, passed away Dec. 27, 2019. Shannan is survived by his mother, Lorri Hughes of Palo; father, Philip Hughes of Toddville; sister, Tracy Hughes (Thanh Nguyen) of California; grandmother, Lavonne Furman of Cedar Rapids; girlfriend, Shirley Fraise of Shellsburg; several uncles, aunts and cousins; and his beloved Chessie, Scout. Shannan will be remembered as a gregarious, loving and generous person. He was passionate about being outdoors, usually hunting, fishing or tracking down morels. He loved children and spending time with his niece and nephew. His welcome mat was always out, the beer was stocked and you were only a stranger to Shannan once. A memorial will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave. NW, in Cedar Rapids. The family asks that you come with your best memories and pictures of Shannan to share and that you ring in the New Year with a beer in his name. In honor of his love of animals, donations can be made to: Chesapeake Bay Retriever Relief & Rescue Inc., c/o Carolyn Baughman, Treasurer, P.O. Box 2187, Poquoson, VA 23662; or online at cbrrescue.org/donate/make-a-donation/. Shannan would want all of his family and friends to know how much he loved them.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
