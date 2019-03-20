SHAREN KAY TEBOCKHORST Cedar Rapids 1947 2019 Sharen Kay TeBockhorst, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Richmond, Iowa, died Monday night, March 18, 2019, from complications with her health at Dave's Place in Keokuk, Iowa. She was born on June 22, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Tony and Mary Whitehair Upah. She graduated from LaSalle Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids and received her associates degree from Kirkwood Community College. Sharen was united in marriage to the late Jack TeBockhorst on Aug. 24, 1968. The couple had four children. When her kids were at home, a huge part of Sharen's life revolved around bringing her children to their multitude of sporting activities that she highly encouraged them to participate and excel in. She took great pride in her children's successes in sports. Sharen was an avid newspaper reader and held subscriptions to several different town publications in her lifetime. She had a witty sense of humor, thoroughly enjoyed shopping for a good deal and was a great cook. Sharen is survived by her four children, Ryan (Joni) TeBockhorst, Erin TeBockhorst, Brad (Danielle) TeBockhorst and Tiffany TeBockhorst; and six grandchildren, Grace, Will, Hazel, Makenna and Kiersten TeBockhorst, and Delilah Monzon. Sharen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack TeBockhorst, on Dec. 7, 1994; her mother, Mary Upah; stepfather, Tony Upah; and brother, Mike Upah. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids and Dave's Place in Keokuk for the care Sharen received over the last several months. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary