|
|
SHAREN L. STUECK Vinton Sharen L. Stueck, 75, died of cancer on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Inurnment will be in the Garrison Cemetery at a later date. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Sharen and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019