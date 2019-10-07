Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home
925 W Main Street
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-2315
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharla Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharla M. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharla M. Smith Obituary
SHARLA M. SMITH Delhi Sharla M. Smith, 74, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester, and one hour prior to service at the church. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Delhi United Methodist Church in Delhi with the Rev. Keith Pitts officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Delhi. Sharla was born Feb. 17, 1945, in New Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Ursula (Blessington) Gifford. She was a graduate of West Union High School. On Dec. 5, 1967, she married David Roy Smith in Nashua. Sharla enjoyed puzzles, gardening and animals. She was a member of the Delhi American Legion Auxiliary and Delhi United Methodist Church. She loved volunteering with her church and helping others. Sharla will fondly be remembered for her sense of humor and friendly teasing. Sharla is survived by her beloved cat, Buddy; a son, Kip (Jill) Smith of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Keelee (Marty) Gadient of Cascade; grandchildren, Tyler and Dylan Smith and Shayne (Dezi) Smith and Hannah (Curtis Prull) Gadient; great-grandchildren, Talyn, Aluxzis, Lynk and Remzaly Smith; stepgrandchildren, Cherokee Heindselman and Paige Richey; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Pauline Kehoe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharla was preceded in death by her husband, David Smith; her parents, Arthur and Ursula Gifford; and brothers, Jerry (Doris) Gifford and Chuck Gifford. Memorials may be directed in Sharla's memory to , Greater Iowa Chapter, 5900 Saratoga Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002 Please share a memory of Sharla at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now