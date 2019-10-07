|
SHARLA M. SMITH Delhi Sharla M. Smith, 74, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester, and one hour prior to service at the church. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Delhi United Methodist Church in Delhi with the Rev. Keith Pitts officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Delhi. Sharla was born Feb. 17, 1945, in New Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Ursula (Blessington) Gifford. She was a graduate of West Union High School. On Dec. 5, 1967, she married David Roy Smith in Nashua. Sharla enjoyed puzzles, gardening and animals. She was a member of the Delhi American Legion Auxiliary and Delhi United Methodist Church. She loved volunteering with her church and helping others. Sharla will fondly be remembered for her sense of humor and friendly teasing. Sharla is survived by her beloved cat, Buddy; a son, Kip (Jill) Smith of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Keelee (Marty) Gadient of Cascade; grandchildren, Tyler and Dylan Smith and Shayne (Dezi) Smith and Hannah (Curtis Prull) Gadient; great-grandchildren, Talyn, Aluxzis, Lynk and Remzaly Smith; stepgrandchildren, Cherokee Heindselman and Paige Richey; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Pauline Kehoe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharla was preceded in death by her husband, David Smith; her parents, Arthur and Ursula Gifford; and brothers, Jerry (Doris) Gifford and Chuck Gifford. Memorials may be directed in Sharla's memory to , Greater Iowa Chapter, 5900 Saratoga Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002 Please share a memory of Sharla at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019