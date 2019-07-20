SHARLENE LEDVINA Chelsea Sharlene Ann "Skip" Ledvina, 83, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Chelsea. Burial will take place at Stayskal Cemetery, Vining, Iowa. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneral service.com. Sharlene was born May 25, 1936, to Fred and Anna (Vavra) Musel in rural Chelsea. She attended Pluckamat Country School and graduated from Chelsea High School. On April 4, 1956, Sharlene married James "Jim" Ledvina at St. Joseph's Church in Chelsea. The family lived in Tama for a short time until moving to the family farm in Chelsea. She was a domestic engineer, along with many other side jobs over the years. Sharlene enjoyed cheerleading in high school. She liked spending time with friends in card club (her favorite game was pepper) and square dancing in her youth. Together the couple loved to travel, fishing in Canada and spending winters in Arizona. Sharlene was a devoted Catholic, always ready to attend Saturday night Mass at St. Joseph's. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Farm Bureau Women's group. Sharlene is survived by her children, Dean Ledvina and Charles Ledvina, both of Chelsea, and Kenneth (Marcia) Ledvina of Avoca, Iowa; grandson, Daniel Ledvina; and brother, Robert Musel of San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; and siblings, Bernie Musel, Don Musel and Beatrice Dvorak. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family. Published in The Gazette on July 20, 2019