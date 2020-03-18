|
SHARLENE M. "SHAR" BOUSKA Cedar Rapids Sharlene M. "Shar" Bouska, 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Graveside Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck. Shar was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Reinbeck, the daughter of John and Viola (Johns) Hooper. On Jan. 8, 1956, she married James Bouska in Reinbeck. She worked at Killian's Department Store in Cedar Rapids, and later became a stay-at-home mom, watching several children in the Newhall area. In 1989, she and her husband, Jim, owned and operated Our Place in Newhall until she retired. She remained in Newhall until February 2019 when she moved to Prairie Hills in Cedar Rapids. Shar was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Steve and wife Pat Bouska; daughter, Joann and husband Jesse Dodson; granddaughter, Jenna Dodson, all of Cedar Rapids; and sister, Margenia (Kent) Goldsberry of Reinbeck. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim. The family would like to thank the many friends and staff members at Prairie Hills, West Ridge Care Center and UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital for their support during this difficult time. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020