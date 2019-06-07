SHARON A. LATARE Oxford Junction Sharon A. Latare, 84, of Oxford Junction, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at United Methodist Church in Oxford Junction. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction. Burial will be held at Mayflower Cemetery. Sharon Ann was born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Oxford Mills, Iowa, to Kenneth D. Jeffery and Francis Fritz Kuehl. She graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1952. On Jan. 17, 1953, she was united in marriage to Melvin J. Latare at the United Methodist Church in Oxford Junction. She worked as the city clerk in Oxford Junction and spent her time raising her children and helping on their farm. Sharon was a member of the United Methodist Church in Oxford Junction, the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School for many years and was on the Administrative Board and held the position of treasurer for many years. She enjoyed cooking, canning, planting her flowers and playing pinochle with her friends. She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Mark) Ingwersen, Brad (LeeAnn) Latare, Lyndon Latare and Danette (Clay) Pestka; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; and two brothers, Gaylord Jeffery of Oxford Junction and Randy (Nancy) Kuehl of Anamosa; a brother-in-law, Jim O'Grady of Lawn Oak, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Mona Kay Jeffery of Wyoming. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Judy O'Grady; a brother, Kenneth Jeffery; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Jeffery; and her loving husband of 66 years. Memorials may be directed to the family in Sharon's honor. The family of Sharon would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Pinicon Place and the staff at Clarence Nursing Home for the great care they gave to her. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary