Sharon A. Van Norden

Sharon A. Van Norden Obituary
SHARON A. VAN NORDEN Belle Plaine Sharon A. Van Norden, 75, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home. Private family graveside will take place at Rector Cemetery, Chelsea, Iowa, at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. Sharon was born July 13, 1943, in rural Chelsea, to Edward and Edna (Jantzen) Hayek. She graduated from South Tama High School. On Jan. 9, 1965, she married Raymond Van Norden. The couple were blessed with two children.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
