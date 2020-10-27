1/1
Sharon Arntzen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARON L. ARNTZEN Dubuque Sharon L. Arntzen, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died suddenly Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with visitation one hour before. Pastor Matt Wunderlin will officiate. Private burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the memorial service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Sharon, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. Sharon was born Feb. 8, 1937, in Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Carroll) Fox. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Sharon married Howard "Hal" Arntzen on Aug. 17, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. Sharon loved to eat ice cream and, if you gave her a choice of flavors, it always would be vanilla. She was a loving homemaker who was very dedicated to her family. Survivors include her children, Jay (Tracy) Arntzen of Marietta, Ga., Julie (Craig) McCaw of Dubuque and James (Melanie) Arntzen of Woodstock, Ga.; grandchildren, Kristen (Jason), Nick (Alisa), Chelsea, Joshua, Jared, Jessica, Mason, Reagan and Thomas; great-granddaughter, Juliana; a great-grandson, who is due in January; brothers-in-law, Darrell (Pat) Arntzen of Corning, Iowa, and Gary Arntzen of Cedar Rapids; and special friends, Bonnie and Mel Sund and Lori Streit. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hal, in 2011; and son, Jeffrey Arntzen. Memorials may be directed to Saving Susan at www.savingsusanministry.org. Please share a memory of Sharon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved