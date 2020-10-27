SHARON L. ARNTZEN Dubuque Sharon L. Arntzen, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died suddenly Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with visitation one hour before. Pastor Matt Wunderlin will officiate. Private burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the memorial service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Sharon, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. Sharon was born Feb. 8, 1937, in Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Carroll) Fox. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Sharon married Howard "Hal" Arntzen on Aug. 17, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. Sharon loved to eat ice cream and, if you gave her a choice of flavors, it always would be vanilla. She was a loving homemaker who was very dedicated to her family. Survivors include her children, Jay (Tracy) Arntzen of Marietta, Ga., Julie (Craig) McCaw of Dubuque and James (Melanie) Arntzen of Woodstock, Ga.; grandchildren, Kristen (Jason), Nick (Alisa), Chelsea, Joshua, Jared, Jessica, Mason, Reagan and Thomas; great-granddaughter, Juliana; a great-grandson, who is due in January; brothers-in-law, Darrell (Pat) Arntzen of Corning, Iowa, and Gary Arntzen of Cedar Rapids; and special friends, Bonnie and Mel Sund and Lori Streit. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hal, in 2011; and son, Jeffrey Arntzen. Memorials may be directed to Saving Susan at www.savingsusanministry.org
