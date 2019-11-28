|
SHARON "SHERRY" DUGGAN Cedar Rapids Sharon "Sherry" Duggan, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Ludmila's Catholic Church with a visitation being held one-hour prior. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery. Survivors include her three children, Debbie (Lionel) Miller, Rick Klein and Jo Ellen (Stanley) Kaiser; a foster daughter, Jessica (Scott) Muters, all of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Erik, Brooke, Josh, Scott, Brandon, Nicole and Megan; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James Klein; second husband, Carl Duggan, in 2014; infant sons, Jeffery and Douglas; a brother, Jerry; and great-grandchild, Leasiah. Sherry was born Oct. 7, 1938, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Raymond and Noreen (Fontaine) Langfitt. She married Carl Duggan on March 19, 1965, in Quincy, Ill. Sherry was a homemaker and opened her home up to foster children for many years. Sherry was a great cook and known for her homemade pot pie and spaghetti. She most enjoyed the time spent with her beloved family and friends. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved watching them win the World Series in 2016! Sherry was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, foster parent, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.cedarmemorial.comunder obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019