SHARON ELIZABETH HARRIS Cedar Rapids Sharon Elizabeth Harris, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, peacefully in her home after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Private inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 50 years and high school sweetheart, LeRoy Harris; her adoring children, Becky (Brad) Eckley of Shueyville, Iowa, and Tim (Andrea) Harris of Marion, Iowa; five grandchildren, Josh Eckley, Hannah (Rhett Ruzicka) Eckley, Ashr and Kaden Harris and Autumn Gibson; her sisters-in-law, Judy Casey, Vicky (Tom) Podhajsky and Bernita (Harry) Beltz; a niece, Tara Casey (Garrett) Toll and their two daughters, Everly and Ellisyn; niece, Yvonne (Mike Gardenier) Podhajsky; nephew, Byron (Dawn) Podhajsky; stepniece and step-nephew, Melissa and Scott Ducker; cousins, Kathy (Dan) Wolfe and Jill Shibilski; as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lorraine Casey; and a brother, Jeff Casey. Sharon was born on May 17, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Lorraine (Johnson) Casey. She graduated from Regis High School in 1966 and attended Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids. She married Leroy Harris on Feb. 22, 1969, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Sharon worked for Mercy Hallmar for 47 years before retiring. Sharon always brought out the best in people. She was proud of her Irish heritage and it showed. She was loved by many friends and adored by her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mercy Hospice for their compassionate assistance in her final days and to nurses K-Lyn and Lindsy, aid Lisa, social worker Rene and spiritual counselor Joe. In lieu of flowers, gifts will be given to the American Cancer Foundation for research. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019