SHARON KESTERSON Iowa City Sharon Kesterson, 82, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Oxford United Methodist Church. Sharon's service will be livestreamed on Thursday morning and can be viewed at the service time or anytime later. To view, please search "Remembering Sharon Kesterson" on Facebook and request to join the group. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sharon Kesterson Memorial Fund to support causes close to her. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Sharon Kay Metz was born April 29, 1938, in Tama County, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Ona (Reavis) Metz. She attended school in Vinton, graduating with the Class of 1956 from Vinton High School. She was united in marriage to Lyle E. Kesterson on Sept. 8, 1962, in Vinton. For over 37 years, Sharon worked as a medical records technician at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Sharon enjoyed life, she was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church, Oxford branch of the Red Hat Society, a strong loyal fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially their men's basketball team. She was known to have stepped into a casino on occasion, enjoyed feeding her hummingbirds, crocheting many works of beauty for family and friends, spending winters in Arizona with Lyle and their snowbird friends. But most of all, she loved being Mom and Grandma to her family, always there supporting her children and grandkids in all their events as they have grown up! Her family includes her children, Todd and Tammy Kesterson, Kirby and Kris Kesterson, Lyle Jr. and Sue Kesterson and Roger and Rhonda Kesterson; grandchildren, Taylor Suchan (Jared), Mitchell Kesterson, Grayson Kesterson, Kayla Kesterson and Hannah Rogers (Nolan); great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Calvin Suchan and Easton and Waylon Rogers; and Sharon's brother, Rich and Janet Metz. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Florence Metz; and siblings, Voda Mae, Leslie, Lyle, Bob, Bill and Roger. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance will wear a mask. If you arrive without one, a mask will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Sharon's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.