SHARON KINZENBAW DAVIS Williamsburg Sharon Kinzenbaw Davis, 80, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center, Williamsburg. Sharon and her husband Larry will be inurned together at a later date. Sharon is survived by her husband, Larry, of 63 years; her three children, Sharry (Rand) Garringer of Marengo, Sharly (Doug Oakley) Sloan, with additional son-in-law, Alan Sloan of Cypress, Texas, and Frank (Carrie) Davis of Marengo; brother, Fritz E. (Cathy) Kinzenbaw of Ladora and sister-in-law, Gen Davis of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Miranda, Tavis, Tereni, Lindsay, Taylor and Brooke; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Connie with husband Trey Shay; sister-in-law, Greta with husband Paul Rader; and brother-in-law, Bob Davis. Sharon Kinzenbaw was born Feb. 14, 1940, in Williamsburg, the daughter of Fritz and Gretchen (Mumby) Kinzenbaw. She graduated from Ladora High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. Sharon was united in marriage to Larry Davis on June 1, 1957, in Ladora. The couple made their home on the farm where Larry was born near Ladora. Sharon was a farmer, wife and mother, and later became Gramma Flash and mother/grandma figure to many more. Larry and Sharon were a true team, life partners and inseparable. She lived for celebration gatherings, Christmas and sent birthday cards to almost everyone she knew. Family was the most important thing to Sharon and her many friendships were considered family as well. Because of her endless generosity, love, smile, laughter and touch, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Sharon's favorite charities. Checks should be made payable to Larry Davis (memo Sharon Davis memorial) and mailed to Sharry Garringer, 2433 F15 Blvd., Marengo, IA 52301. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.