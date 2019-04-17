SHARON KAY KIRBY Anamosa Sharon Kay Kirby, 76, of Anamosa, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She was born Feb. 9, 1943, to Raphael Farley and Esther (Gerald) Welsh. Sharon was a loving mother and grandmother, who always had an open heart for anyone. She loved to cook. She was known for her comfort food. Sharon's way of socializing was to visit casinos. In her younger days, she enjoyed horseback riding and working on crafts. Sharon is survived by her children, Sherry Pearson, Shona Kardaras, Brett (Renee) Kirby and Pamela (Butch) Gretten; grandchildren, Jason, Jeramy, Amy, Adam, Gina, Georgio, Kasandra, Kelsey, Kamee, Kaysha, Kyley, Braylyn, Tiffany, Nickolas, Dakota and Alexa; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dale, Charles, Doug, Vicki, Van and Denny. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald Joseph Kirby. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 2310 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. The family will meet guests one hour before the service. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary