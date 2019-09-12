|
SHARON L. TANNER Cedar Rapids Sharon L. Tanner, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Terrace Glen Village after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. There will be a visitation on Saturday at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sharon was born on April 1, 1950, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Harold and Marge (Fehland) McGrath. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in Fergus Falls, Minn. She spent the majority of her career working in the accounting department of various companies. Sharon previously lived in Rockford, Ill., Spencer, Iowa, and Mission Viejo, Calif. Sharon is survived by her husband of 49 years, Steve; her children, Kristine (Christopher) Shudes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Lisa (Josh) Frommie of Blue Earth, Minn.; grandchildren, Lauryn, Brady, Alex and Maci; sister, Linda (Larry) Stromberg of Estherville, Iowa; brothers, Gary and Tom McGrath of Estherville, Iowa, and Pat (Darla) McGrath of Kirkland, Wash.; sister-in-law, Sandy Smith of Rockford, Ill.; brother-in-law, Mitch (Judy) Tanner of Orange, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Everyone who knew Sharon would agree she was one of the nicest people they have ever met. She was an exceptional person who faced everything in life with patience, strength and a positive attitude. Sharon will be remembered most for the kindness and love that she showed to her family and friends. The family would like to thank the oncology department at the Mayo Clinic, the oncology team at PCI of Cedar Rapids, the 5th floor staff at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Mercy Hospice and the staff at Terrace Glen Village, Marion, Iowa, for the excellent care, kindness and compassion shown to Sharon and her family. A private family inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Rockford, Ill., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will establish a memorial fund in Sharon's name to be donated to Multiple Myeloma research. Please leave a message or tribute to the Tanner family on our web page at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
