SHARON LYNN CURTIS Coralville Sharon Lynn Curtis, 81, died April 23, 2019, with her family by her side. A celebration of her life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Coralville, Iowa. The family asks that you please paint one, or all of your nails blue. Sharon was born on Feb. 19, 1938, in Audubon, Iowa, the daughter of Jack and Helen (Jones) Carpenter. Following graduation from the University of Iowa, she worked as a caseworker for Cook County Public Aid in Chicago. She met William Curtis, and they were married in 1965. They had two children, Aaron and Kristin. They moved to Cedar Falls, but later divorced. She received a master's degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1986, and became the coordinator of the New Directions Program at Hawkeye Technical College in Waterloo. She was also a patient representative for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and in 1994, she became a licensed clinical therapist for Mayo Health System, where she retired from in 2006. Sharon always loved music, and she started singing at a very young age, even appearing on a local radio show. Later, she sang on the Teen Show, which led to the opportunity to travel and sing with many jazz combos in the area. Sharon shared a special bond with her daughter, and they enjoyed a unique friendship and closeness that was quite apparent to anyone who met them. They had many adventures together, enjoyed traveling and have many funny stories of their treasured times together. She also cherished the time she spent with her grandson, Jack, playing pranks on each other, reading and going to movies together. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Aaron. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Gerald) Semler and their son, Jack; her "sisters," Teri (John) Burg and Carol (Larry) Coglan; Gerald's older children, Amy (John) Copping and Ryan Semler; and her beloved cat, Java. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Iowa City Hospice or the Iowa City Bird House. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com.