SHARON LYNNE CHIHAK Cedar Rapids Sharon Lynne Chihak, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with visitation to begin one hour before the service. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Sharon was born Feb. 4, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Alvin and Rose (Post) Mitchell. Sharon graduated from Jefferson High School in 1972. She married David L. Chihak on May 15, 1982, in Newhall, Iowa. Sharon was employed at Kmart for 10 years in Cedar Rapids. After the birth of her second son, she stayed at home to care for her children. Sharon was involved in the PTA and various other activities with her sons, including the Boy Scouts. She enjoyed making crafts with her husband and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons, Matthew Chihak of Cedar Rapids and Jeremy (Holly) Chihak of Atkins; two granddaughters, Charlotte and Courtney Chihak; and a brother, Howard Mitchell of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; and her sister, Debra Mitchell Bell. Please share a memory of Sharon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019