SHARON M. FOGLE Cedar Rapids Sharon M. Fogle, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home. Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Burial will be held at a later date at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Sharon was born July 6, 1940, in What Cheer, Iowa, the daughter of Cloyd and Amy (Rose) Fisher. She graduated from What Cheer High School in 1958. On Aug. 4, 1962, Sharon married Russell Fogle at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Sharon worked as a secretary for the Cedar Rapids School District for 35 years. She was a member of St. Mark's Methodist Church. Sharon loved to dance and was a member of the Country Friends Dance Club. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Sharon enjoyed traveling with her sister. She loved to go out to eat. Her friends and family will remember her as a "social director." She always was gathering people together for visits and lunches. Sharon enjoyed trying her luck at the casinos as well. Survivors include her husband, Russell Fogle of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Norma Alpers of Gibson, Iowa, and Cloyd (Mable) Fisher Jr. of Sigourney, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth Fogle of Sigourney, Shirley Woods of Sigourney, Joanne Shaeffer of Illinois, Bonnie Hoeffer of Lynnville, Iowa, Grace Shannon of What Cheer, Karen Walker and Ray Fogle and Roger Fogle, both of What Cheer; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Virgil Fisher, Velta McBride, Nettie Fisher, Neva Ewald and Dorothy Hymes; and sister-in-law, Ruby Drown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Sharon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.