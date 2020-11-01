SHARON MARIE HANGARTNER Cedar Rapids Sharon Marie Hangartner passed away Oct. 14, 2020. Sharon always will be remembered for her bright eyes and huge smile. Whether you met her pushing carts at Hy-Vee or walking on the sidewalk in her neighborhood, Sharon made you feel important. She loved nothing more than walking her dog Daisy or just walking around Clark Park. She could walk for hours listening to her favorite band, U2. Sharon always was fun to be around. She loved to have fun like playing baggo in her back yard, playing pool in her basement along with darts, playing cards with friends, boating and swimming, just to name a few of her favorite activities. Sharon also had an infectious personality. She always was laughing and affectionate. Sharon was a very hard worker. She was loyal, reliable and dependable and never missed work. The most important thing in her life was family, her husband, Tim; her sisters, twin Sheryl (Jim), Doreen (Kevin) and Debbie (Bill); her brother, Mike (Lisa); and her brothers-in-law, Rod (Jamie), Steve (Deb) and Todd. Of course, one can't forget her dog, Daisy. She was preceded in death by her dad, Chuck; her mom, Lucille; and older brother, Tom. Sharon's dream was to retire to Florida and leave cold Iowa winters behind. She will be missed immensely. A memorial fund has been established and cards and donations may be sent to Tim Hangartner c/o Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, 1228 Second St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Online condolences may be left for Sharon's family at www.papich-kubafs.com
