SHARON KAY MCMICKLE Cedar Rapids On Friday, March 1, 2019, our dynamic and vibrant, Sharon Kay McMickle, 63, went home to continue her eternal party. Per Sharon's wishes, a celebration of life gathering will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Union Station Extension. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is caring for Sharon and her family. Sharon Kay was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Lewis J. and Sadie B. (Lamparek) Greazel. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, Class of 1973. She was united in marriage to Patrick McMickle on March 26, 2013. She spent the past 15 years working with her daughter at Mother and Daughter Painting Team. She enjoyed watching western movies, cuddling with her favorite cat, Sassy, gardening and spending time with her family. Sharon was truly a kind person and never uttered a bad word about another person. She truly will be missed! Sharon is survived by her husband, Pat McMickle; her daughter, April (Todd) Petersen; two grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan Petersen; her sister, Nancy (John) Leefers, all of Cedar Rapids; and Pat's children, Patrick (Miranda) McMickle, David (Danielle) McMickle, Emily McMickle and Peter McMickle and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019