|
|
SHARON K. STOLP Vinton With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sharon, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Feb. 23, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Vinton. She was in her 77th year. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held one hour before at the chapel. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. She was the beloved mother of Musetta (Niels), Kimberley (Jamie) and Rebecca (Matt); proud grandmother of nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Keith; sister, Suzie; brother, Rex; mother, Edith; and father, Robert. She also is survived by her brothers, Robert and Jim Lacock. Sharon lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She worked in the medical, retail and manufacturing sector. Sharon was a collector of many things, each item held something close to her heart. She spent summers camping and fishing, along with watching people pass by her picture window. Sharon loved old western movies. The Hallmark Channel was always on. She helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, each one holding a special place in her heart. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020