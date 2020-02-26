Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Stolp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Stolp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Stolp Obituary
SHARON K. STOLP Vinton With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sharon, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Feb. 23, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Vinton. She was in her 77th year. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held one hour before at the chapel. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. She was the beloved mother of Musetta (Niels), Kimberley (Jamie) and Rebecca (Matt); proud grandmother of nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Keith; sister, Suzie; brother, Rex; mother, Edith; and father, Robert. She also is survived by her brothers, Robert and Jim Lacock. Sharon lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She worked in the medical, retail and manufacturing sector. Sharon was a collector of many things, each item held something close to her heart. She spent summers camping and fishing, along with watching people pass by her picture window. Sharon loved old western movies. The Hallmark Channel was always on. She helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, each one holding a special place in her heart. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -