SHARON VANDEWALLE Cedar Rapids Sharon VanDeWalle, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her daughter's residence surrounded by her family. Cremation arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Sharon was born March 31, 1944, in Vallejo, Calif., to Edward J. and Mildred (Ribby) O'Connor. She graduated from Traer High School. Sharon was active as an owner and operator of the family furniture delivery business, Terry's Transfer, until her retirement in 2007. Sharon's greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughters. She will be missed by those who loved her. Sharon is survived by her children, Terry (Wendy) VanDeWalle of Brandon and Trisha (Robb) Goldsberry of Cedar Rapids; and four granddaughters, Nicole VanDeWalle and Sarah VanDeWalle, both of Brandon, and Brittney (Sam) Pyzick and Haley Goldsberry, all of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Terry, Larry and Dick O'Connor. Please share a memory of Sharon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020