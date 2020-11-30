SHARON ZUMBRUNNEN Monticello Sharon Zumbrunnen, 67, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. at the Anamosa Care Center from complications of COVID-19. Private family services will be held at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, on Thursday, Dec. 3, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Doug VanDerPol will officiate at the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monticello Public Library or the Anamosa Care Center. Surviving are six siblings, Jane Stiffler, Joann Malley, Joyce Hill, Susan (Marty) Miller, Shirley Zumbrunnen and Steve Zumbrunnen; a brother-in-law, Clifford Bickel; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judy Bickel. Sharon Louise Zumbrunnen was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Harold and Helen Zeadow Zumbrunnen. Sharon graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1973. She worked at her parents' private care center in Monticello. Sharon loved to go to the library and work on the computer and read countless books. She also enjoyed going on walks. Her favorite team was the Hawkeyes and her favorite color was blue.



