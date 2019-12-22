|
SHARRON BARBARA (SIME) MATTSON Decorah Sharron Barbara (Sime) Mattson passed away with family by her side on Dec. 6, 2019, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Decorah with the Rev. Chad Huebner officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, one hour before the service, at First Lutheran Church. Sharron is survived by her husband, the Rev. James A. Mattson; three children and five grandchildren, Paul Robert Mattson and Miri (Peterson) Mattson, Decorah, Iowa, and their children, Maren Kristine Mattson, Minneapolis, Berit Anna Mattson, Minneapolis, and Erik James Mattson, Middleton Wis., Anne Elizabeth (Mattson) McAnallen and Mitch McAnallen, Phoenix, and Steven James Mattson and Sarah (Carlton) Mattson, St. Michael, Minn., and their children, Claire Elisabeth Mattson and Nathan James Mattson, both of St. Michael, Minn.; one niece, Barbara (Lester) Schiller, Cape Coral, Fla.; one nephew, Thomas Lester, Pine Island, Fla.; and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Aase Haugen Senior Services, 4 Ohio St., Decorah, IA 52101 or First Lutheran Church, 604 W. Broadway St., Decorah, IA 52101. Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019