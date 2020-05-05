Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shaun McClintock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun McClintock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shaun McClintock Obituary
SHAUN CHRISTOPHER MCCLINTOCK Marion Shaun Christopher McClintock, 27, died April 27, 2020, while residing in Florida. Shaun was born Oct. 28, 1992, in Lincolnton, N.C. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 2011. He lived and worked in the Cedar Rapids area before moving to Florida last fall. Shaun enjoyed a good hand of poker and was always the life of the party. Shaun will be remembered for his smile; it didn't matter where he was, a good laugh was sure to be close behind. He is survived by his parents, Brian and Tiffany; his brothers, Micheal, Derick (Katie), Colin (Kallie), Darin (Emily) and Corey; and sister, Autumn. He also was a devoted uncle to Triston, Harper and Addison. We will have a small family Celebration of Life for Shaun on Saturday, May 9.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shaun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -