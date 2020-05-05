|
|
SHAUN CHRISTOPHER MCCLINTOCK Marion Shaun Christopher McClintock, 27, died April 27, 2020, while residing in Florida. Shaun was born Oct. 28, 1992, in Lincolnton, N.C. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 2011. He lived and worked in the Cedar Rapids area before moving to Florida last fall. Shaun enjoyed a good hand of poker and was always the life of the party. Shaun will be remembered for his smile; it didn't matter where he was, a good laugh was sure to be close behind. He is survived by his parents, Brian and Tiffany; his brothers, Micheal, Derick (Katie), Colin (Kallie), Darin (Emily) and Corey; and sister, Autumn. He also was a devoted uncle to Triston, Harper and Addison. We will have a small family Celebration of Life for Shaun on Saturday, May 9.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020