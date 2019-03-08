SHAWN MATTHEW WARD Cedar Rapids Shawn Matthew Ward, 29, of Cedar Falls, formally of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a visitation an hour prior to service at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Phil Thompson presiding. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Shawn was born Aug. 25, 1989, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the youngest child of Tony and Renae (Jindrich) Ward. He graduated from Kennedy High School with the Class of 2007. During high school, he worked at the Oakland Road Hy-Vee. After graduation, Shawn moved to San Francisco for several years before returning to Iowa in 2011. He worked for Living Center East, VGM and most recently Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls. Shawn enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and listening to podcasts. He will be remembered for his independence and incredible work ethic. Shawn was a "connoisseur of all things" and could talk to anyone about anything. Survivors include his parents, Tony and Renae Ward of Cedar Rapids; brother, Nick Ward of Cedar Rapids; sister, Brandi (Dustin) Fadiga of Cedar Falls; niece and nephews, Cade, Brady, Mackenzie and Carter, all of Cedar Falls. Also surviving is a grandparent, Robert Ward of Cedar Rapids; aunts, Darla (Ken) Michalec Paxton of Fairfax, Connie (Richard) Miller of Rowley and Jane (Bob) Remington of Henderson, Nev.; and uncle, Robert (Laura) Ward, Jr. of Mundelein, Ill.; very special friend, Matt (Karen) Nelson of Cedar Rapids; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Adeline Jindrich and Janet Ward; uncle, Benny Michalec; and cousin, Amy Miller. Shawn, you are loved to the moon and back; love you tons buddy. Our hearts will forever have an empty place now that you are gone, but you will never be forgotten. Memorial donations may be directed toward the family and a donation in Shawn's honor will be made to a . Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary