SHAWNA ELAINE GILLELAND Burlington Shawna Gilleland left this earth due to COVID-19 on April 25, 2020. She was was born May 15, 1975, the daughter of Randal and Martha Gilleland. She graduated from Jefferson High School, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1994. She is survived by her parents, Randal and Martha Gilleland of Lake Ozark, Mo.; sister, Kelly Gilleland and Chris Parrish of Lake Ozark, Mo., and their children Aden, Peyton, Logan, Sutton, Collin and David; sister, Chera Gilleland of Cedar Rapids; paternal grandparents, Duane and Carol Gilleland of Urbandale; uncles, Dennis Gilleland of Oklahoma and Duane (Lisa) Gilleland of Arizona; aunt, Chris (Jim) Scheffers of Johnston; uncle, John Kelly of Van Meter; aunt, Carol (Duane) Pine of Arizona, Rod (Samantha) Decker of Virginia; and numerous cousins. Shawna was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Virginia Decker of Lorimor; and aunt, Teresa Kelly of Van Meter. She loved spending time with her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for her memorial: 111 Hidden Acres Court, Lake Ozark, MO 65049.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020