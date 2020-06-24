SHEENA MARIE STONER Cedar Rapids We have added another flower to God's Garden on June 19, 2020. Our little Sheena Marie Stoner has gone to be with her Mom. She was born April 2, 1993, in Iowa City, in a snow storm to Nevin and Valencia (Becker) Stoner. Sheena had many learning experiences for all who came in contact with her. In her short 27 years, she was a teacher, even though she couldn't talk, and her smile, her grumpy looks and No. 1 finger let you know who was in charge. Sheena's stays at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind., helped doctors learn things about Antley Bixler syndrome, even though they were the founders of it. She made friends at the University of Nebraska, where her mom had a stem cell transplant, and nurses learned things they weren't expecting. After Sheena's mom passed, she moved on with her dad and new mom Tammy in Michigan. There she trained more nurses and others in the "Sheena way." Everyone learned that she loved books to be read to her, and Tammy made a whole wall of books in her daytime room to prove it. Sheena is survived by Nevin and Tammy Stoner, Leroy, Mich.; grandparents, Claudette Becker and Gary Omdahl, Toddville, Phyllis Vanderhoef, Leroy, Mich., and Clarence Stoner, Ephrata, Pa.; and uncle, Kerry Becker, who made things work and fit, even a cast from a "Slurpee" cup for her broken leg. She was preceded in death by her mother, Valencia; grandmothers, Martha and Irene Stoner; and great-grandparents, Charles and Velda Clark. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, by Pastor Mark Ortgies at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids. Interment: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service. A luncheon will be held at the American Legion Post 735, 207 Robins Rd., Hiawatha. The entire family would like to extend thanks to all of the nurses, teachers, ARC workers and doctors who gave Sheena great care, love and joy to her life. Memorials can be sent to Claudette Becker, 10201 Feather Ridge Rd., Toddville, IA, 52341, or to Nevin and Tammy Stoner, 14928 16 Mile Road, Leroy, MI 49655-8293. Bless you all. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.