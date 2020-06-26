SHEILA A. (TURCK) ATKINSON Brooklyn Sheila A. (Turck) Atkinson, 83, of Brooklyn, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in her home with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Victor, with Father Corey Close officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the visitation and funeral Mass. Memorials may be contributed to the family. Sheila is survived by her husband, Don; her children, Tim (Sheri) Atkinson of Brooklyn and Angie (Darwin) Long of Marshalltown; seven grandchildren, Jason Long, Chelsea (Jason) Nobiling, Caleb Long, Kraig (Chris) Kriegel, Kellie (Brett) Strong, Kyle (Kelly) Kriegel and Kayley Thompson (Jared McCain); 13 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Terry (Elaine) Turck of Oregon, Mike (Loni) Turck of Chicago, Donnie (Jeannie) Turck of Ankeny, Wayne Turck of Emmetsburg, Cathy (Rick) Dale of Armstrong and Jerry (Dora) Turck, of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; and 13 siblings, Jeannie, Shirley, Mary Jane, Mary Angela, Helen, Alice, Margaret, Johnnie, Ronnie, Jim, Bobby, Marty and Thomas. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.