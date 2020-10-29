1/1
SHEILA ANN KROTZ Iowa City Sheila Ann Krotz, 58, passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, with family by her side. Sheila's faith provided her peace at the end when the angels came to escort her home. On Nov. 10, 1961, Leo Krotz along with his wife Dolores celebrated his birthday by welcoming their beautiful baby girl Sheila into the world. Sheila owned Petals Plus, a homemade craft business selling her beautiful creations throughout the Midwest. She fought a courageous battle with an autoimmune disease for several years. Sheila will be sorely missed by her surviving family members: mother, Dolores Krotz; sisters, Vicki Krotz (Larry Fountain) and Jeanne Colestock (Bob Colestock); four nieces; two nephews; seven great-nieces; and three great-nephews. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Leo Krotz; and brother, Greg Krotz. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Sheila was cremated and will be buried at Oakland Cemetery next to her family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
