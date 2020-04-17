|
SHEILA DEE GOODWIN FREEL HUBLER North Liberty Sheila Hubler, 70, of North Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Ainsworth, Iowa, passed away on April 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Internment and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family asks for no flowers or gifts. Instead we would like donations in Sheila's memory to Last Hope Animal Rescue. There was never an animal she didn't love, and they all loved her the same. Her husband can help with donations, mailed to Last Hope Animal Rescue c/o Donations, 1823 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; or online www.adopthope.org. Sheila was born in Washington, Iowa, to Lloyd Vernon Goodwin and Chlora Fern (Farmer) on July 31, 1949. She was married to Richard Freel II for a time and later divorced. During their marriage in 1967, Richard "Rick" Wayne Freel III was born. Sadly, in 1988, she experienced a loss no parent should have to endure, when her son Rick was lost in a car accident. Later she met and married David Hubler on Easter Sunday, March 30, 1997. Sheila loved to travel with David, spend time with her grandchildren and never hesitated to tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of all of her family. She would greet you with a smile, open arms, a tickle on the chin, or whatever she knew would make you feel special. She proudly stood by David as his personal cheerleader and biggest supporter of his time with the local fire department. What she lacked in height she more than made up for in spirit and spunk. Family would often joke that it took a special kind of ornery to keep this crew in line and she was loved even more for it. Sheila will be greatly missed by her husband, David; their children, Tamara (Matthew) Wigim, Denny (Tracey) Hubler and Kevin (Jennifer) Hubler; her sister, Shirley (Clive) Statler; niece, Brenda (Rick) Secoy; nephews, Doug (Chris) Statler and Dennis (Jennifer) Statler; and her grandchildren, Anthony and Matthew Trujillo, John, Megan and Kayla Hubler, Makennah and Brayden Hubler, and Katie and Lilly Snow. She also will be missed by many other in-laws, great-nieces and -nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020