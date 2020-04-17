Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Hubler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Dee Goodwin Freel Hubler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Dee Goodwin Freel Hubler Obituary
SHEILA DEE GOODWIN FREEL HUBLER North Liberty Sheila Hubler, 70, of North Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Ainsworth, Iowa, passed away on April 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Internment and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family asks for no flowers or gifts. Instead we would like donations in Sheila's memory to Last Hope Animal Rescue. There was never an animal she didn't love, and they all loved her the same. Her husband can help with donations, mailed to Last Hope Animal Rescue c/o Donations, 1823 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; or online www.adopthope.org. Sheila was born in Washington, Iowa, to Lloyd Vernon Goodwin and Chlora Fern (Farmer) on July 31, 1949. She was married to Richard Freel II for a time and later divorced. During their marriage in 1967, Richard "Rick" Wayne Freel III was born. Sadly, in 1988, she experienced a loss no parent should have to endure, when her son Rick was lost in a car accident. Later she met and married David Hubler on Easter Sunday, March 30, 1997. Sheila loved to travel with David, spend time with her grandchildren and never hesitated to tell anyone who would listen how proud she was of all of her family. She would greet you with a smile, open arms, a tickle on the chin, or whatever she knew would make you feel special. She proudly stood by David as his personal cheerleader and biggest supporter of his time with the local fire department. What she lacked in height she more than made up for in spirit and spunk. Family would often joke that it took a special kind of ornery to keep this crew in line and she was loved even more for it. Sheila will be greatly missed by her husband, David; their children, Tamara (Matthew) Wigim, Denny (Tracey) Hubler and Kevin (Jennifer) Hubler; her sister, Shirley (Clive) Statler; niece, Brenda (Rick) Secoy; nephews, Doug (Chris) Statler and Dennis (Jennifer) Statler; and her grandchildren, Anthony and Matthew Trujillo, John, Megan and Kayla Hubler, Makennah and Brayden Hubler, and Katie and Lilly Snow. She also will be missed by many other in-laws, great-nieces and -nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -