SHEILA F. MACHART Anamosa Sheila F. Machart, 73, passed away peacefully at her Anamosa home on June 8, 2020. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Patrick Church in Anamosa. Committal at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Prairieburg immediately after. Sheila was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Deer Lodge, Tenn., the daughter of Ivan and Faye (Adams) Howard. She married John Machart on July 13, 1968, in Praireburg. Sheila was a farm wife before working in a clothing store in Anamosa. She went on to be the hot lunch director at St. Patrick School. The kids always talked about her homemade cinnamon rolls. She was an active member of St. Patrick Church for 40 years. Sheila enjoyed bowling and was an officer for the Anamosa Bowling Association for many years. In 2013, she was inducted into the Anamosa Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She enjoyed watching the grandkids in sporting events. She is survived by her husband, John; son, Chad (Sheila) of Anamosa; daughter, Lisa (Galen) Darrow of Martelle; and grandkids, McKenzie, David, Lilly Machart, Spencer, Jordan and Brittney Darrow; a great-grandchild, AJ; her mom, Faye; brothers, Darrell (Kathy), Rick (Angie) and Robin; and sisters, Sharon, Kay and Janet. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Ivan; and sister, Pam. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to St Patrick Shool's lunch program or Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. The family would like to thank the Mercy Hospice staff for all the help and compassion. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.