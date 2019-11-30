|
|
SHEILA ANN (BAKER) STICKELS Vinton Sheila Ann (Baker) Stickels, 68, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home under hospice care following a brief battle with cancer. A memorial celebration of food and friendship will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton with a short prayer service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Randy Kasch officiating. Sheila was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Vinton, the only child of Paul and Bonnie Mitchell Baker. She grew up and attended school in Vinton, graduating in 1970. On May 1, 1971, she married John Stickels in Vinton. Sheila was an office manager for State Farm Insurance for more than 20 years. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton where she taught Sunday school. She also was active in the Boy Scouts. She enjoyed gardening and cooking in her spare time. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. Sheila is survived by her sons, Ross Stickels and Jody (McKenzie) Stickels, and their children, Tristan and Hunter, all of Vinton; and daughter, Janet Tramill of Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John, in 2016. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Sheila and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019