1/1
Sheldon Fox
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELDON FOX Oelwein Sheldon Fox, 96, of Oelwein, formerly of Randalia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Oelwein Healthcare Center. A private family service will be held at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein, with inurnment at the Greenwood Cemetery near Westgate. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com. Sheldon Eugene Fox was born June 6, 1924, on the family farm in rural Westgate to parents Roy Earl and Nellie Jane (Palmerston) Fox. He attended country school through eighth grade and then Maynard High School. On Nov. 29, 1945, he was united in marriage with Mary "Betty" Woods at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette. With Betty at his side, Sheldon spent his entire life as a steward of the land as well as a dairy farmer. He took great care of his herd, his crops and the acreage. He received the Distinguished Dairyman award. He was a member of the Maynard Co-op Board of Directors, the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Council and finance committees and the Greenwood Cemetery Association of Westgate. He participated in bowling and pool/billiard leagues. He had a passion for sports, most notably Chicago Cubs baseball. He always said if he lived to see the Cubs win a World Series he would die a happy man! He closely followed the Iowa Hawkeyes men's and women's basketball teams. This support carried through to his daughters' and grandchildren's sports participation. Sheldon loved to fish, play cards, go to the casinos and use his sharp wit with all who knew him. Left to celebrate Sheldon's life are his daughters, Pat (Veryl) Burghardt of Sumner, Peg (Keith) Schlatter of Hawkeye, Becky Fox of Cedar Rapids and Bobbie Fox of Cedar Falls; son-in-law, Jim (Cindy) Nefzger of Lansing; grandchildren, Jennifer (Gene) Gleason, Aaron (Ingrid Barker) Burghardt, Neal (Chuck Salem) Burghardt, Katy Burghardt, Angie (Jeremy) Hundley, Heidi (Neil) Wilkinson, Derek (Heidi Eitel) Smith, Shelby (Michael) Logan, Garrett Rieks and Kinsey (Mark) Crawford; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; daughter, Debra Nefzger; great-granddaughter, Sadie Smith; and siblings, Nora Potter, Evelyn Dyball, Faye Moore and Gilbert Fox.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4653
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geilenfeld Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved