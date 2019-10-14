|
SHELIA ANN VARNER Cedar Rapids It is with sadness that we share the passing of Shelia Ann Varner on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Shelia was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Victor, Iowa, to Wayne and Hazel (Lyman) Dolmage. She grew up with 10 siblings on the family homestead farm near Victor. She is survived by Kevin Dean (Melba) Cerveny and Allan Hoppenworth. Shelia was preceded in death by her parents and Charles L. Cerveny and Terry L. Varner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Shelia's name to Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Shelia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019