SHELLIE "LO LO" LAREE MOORE Urbana Shellie "Lo Lo" Laree Moore, of Urbana, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Shellie had a two-year courageous battle with colon cancer. She was grateful for the time she had and made the most out of every moment. She relied on her faith, received spiritual guidance and counseling from Pastor Andrew Happ of Center Point United Methodist Church. Shellie Laree Nichols was born in Webster City, Iowa, Sept. 12, 1972, to Steven and Kathy Nichols of Cedar Rapids. She had two sisters, Sharlene Thurn of North Liberty and Stephanie Jameson of Cedar Rapids. She had many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is the beloved granddaughter of Geraldine Nichols of Duncombe. She graduated from Prairie High School in 1991. She married Robert Moore Jr. at Hope Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, June 12, 1993. She was a devoted, loving, and proud mom to Trey and Brandon Moore. She worked in retail sales most of her life. As the owner of Extreme Sports in Cedar Rapids for eight years she sponsored many young athletes and teams. She worked for CPU school district serving lunch and coaching the dance team. Shellie successfully touched the lives of many young people in the community. She loved her many pets. Her hobbies included watching her boys race motocross, sporting events and concerts. She and Bob enjoyed many family vacations. She had fond memories of sky diving, zip lining and parasailing. She was fun loving and adventurous. She was preceded in death by her beloved pet, Benny; her maternal grandparents, James Goodpaster and Misty Goodpaster; her paternal grandfather, John "Bud" Nichols. As per Shellie's wishes, she was cremated at Cedar Memorial Funeral home. There will be no funeral service. Family will post a link to an online Memorial Page on Facebook later. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully asked that any memorial contribution be made to Center Point United Methodist Church as Shellie would have wanted. A special thank you to Pastor Andrew and Avalon Hospice. Come with Me God saw her getting tired, a cure was not to be. He wrapped her in his loving arms and whispered, "Come with me." She suffered much in silence; her spirit did not bend. She faced her pain with courage, until the very end. She tried so hard to stay with us, but her fight was not in vain, God took her to His loving home and freed her from the pain. (Author unknown)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store