Shelly M. Hathcock

Shelly M. Hathcock Obituary
SHELLY M. HATHCOCK Cedar Rapids Shelly M. Hathcock, 48, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, following a battle with cancer. There will be a Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. into the evening on Saturday at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club, 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Shelly was born in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Roger and Marilyn Galvin. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School and had been employed in the Operations Department at the Duane Arnold Energy Center. Shelly is survived by her husband, Jerry Hathcock; her siblings, Debbie (Jeff) Hopkins, Terry (Penny) Galvin, Tony (Colleen) Gavin, Sean (Julene) Galvin and Tracy (John) Alden; several nieces and nephews and her beloved animals. A memorial fund has been established in Shelly's name. Please leave a message or tribute to Shelly's family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
