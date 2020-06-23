Shelly Syx
SHELLY SYX Atkins Shelly Syx, 59, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids after a brief illness. Shelly was born Oct. 7, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Clarence "Nick" Jr. and Sharon (Dicken) Long. She graduated in 1979 from Washington High School in Vinton, Iowa. Shelly is survived by her children, Derrick Syx of Atkins, Jessie Syx of Atkins and Christine Parra of Cedar Rapids; a granddaughter, Josie; a brother, Scott (Kathy) Long of Las Vegas, Nev.; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence "Nick" Jr. and Sharon Long; a daughter, Nicole Syx; grandparents; and an aunt and uncle. Shelly was a kindhearted woman who would have done anything for anyone. She enjoyed the simple things in life and always loved her animals. She always said how proud she was of her kids. She enjoyed visiting and spending time with her longtime friend Becky to share the laughs and memories they had while growing up. She will be dearly missed by all who graced her presence. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at St. Luke's who had taken care of mom over the years. You all left a lasting impression on her. In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to donate, those can be made to her GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/shelly-syx-final-expenses.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.
