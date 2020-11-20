SHERAL L. IRONS Marion Sheral L. Irons, 68, of Marion, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Ravenwood Nursing and Rehab in Waterloo. Per Sheral's request, there will be no visitation or service. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her three children, Angela (Jason) Walker of Garrison, Dawn Murray of Elbron and Troy Denison of Fairfax; two sisters, Peggy and Doreen; and one brother, Ralph. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Terry. Sheral was born on Jan. 18, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Theodore and Odessa Davis. She married Donald L. Irons Sr. in Cedar Rapids. Don passed away in 2014. Sheral was a manager at Walmart and retired from there after several years of service. She was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed.



