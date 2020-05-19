|
SHERI LANGTON Ames Sheri Langton, 63, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed from this life into the next on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames surrounded by the love of her family. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of Sheri's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com. Born Nov. 28, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sheri Renee (Hook) Langton was the daughter of John Richard Hook and Betsy Lou (Newton) Hartson. She grew up with her six siblings in the Cedar Rapids area, where she attended Jefferson High School. Sheri was married to Bill Curran and later to Kevin Langton. She was the mother of three daughters, Shonna, Jocelyn and Danielle. She worked in various positions over the years and, for the last several years, made her home with her daughter Danielle. Sheri was a free spirit who led a bright and colorful life. She could light up a room with her energetic personality and will be remembered for her love of family. Her daughters and granddaughters were the focus and joy of her life. Survivors include her daughters, Shonna Curran of Connecticut, Jocelyn Gray of Florida and Danielle Hook of Ames; three grandchildren, Leahna, Lillian and Hadleigh; three brothers, Randy (Michelle) Hook of Cedar Rapids, Jeffrey Hook of Cedar Rapids and Rick (Jenny) Hook of Mount Vernon; three sisters, Cindy Chamberlain of Marion, Christie (Jim) Petersen of Cedar Rapids and Michelle (Sean) Jeffords of Monticello; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; a niece, Savannah; and two nephews, Angel and Jordan. Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Sheri and her family.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020