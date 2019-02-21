SHERILL MAY (DEREUS) HUPFELD Dysart Sherill May (DeReus) Hupfeld, 81, died on Feb. 18, 2019, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Sherill was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Sigourney, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Blanche (McCutchen) DeReus. Sherill was a 1957 graduate from William Penn College, Oskaloosa, Iowa. She taught from 1957 to 1959 at Dysart Elementary School. On June 14, 1959, Sherill married Carroll Henry Hupfeld at the Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. They made their home on the farm east of Dysart where they raised their three children. She was a wonderful cook and never let anyone leave her table hungry. Sherill is survived by her children, Russell and Denise Hupfeld of Vinton, Iowa, Diane and Troy Boedeker of Paola, Kan., and Mark and Stacy Hupfeld of Dysart, Iowa; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Terry DeReus of Colorado Springs, Colo. Private family services will be held at this time. Burial at Dysart Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the and can be sent in care of the Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, 707 Clark St., Dysart, (319) 476-7355. Condolences may be left at the website www.overtonfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary