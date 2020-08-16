SHERLYN "SHERI" ANN TOBIN Williamsburg Sherlyn Ann Tobin of Williamsburg, Iowa, fought the good fight here on earth and received her eternal reward after passing peacefully in the arms of Jesus at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Sherlyn was 75 years old. Sherlyn was born Sept. 12, 1944, in rural Victor (Ladora), Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Esther (Meyer) Smith. She graduated from Deep River-Millersburg High School in 1962. Sherlyn attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where she met her first husband, Douglas Drown. They were married in 1964 and together they had three children, David, Darcy and Timothy (who passed shortly after birth). The couple lived in various places during their marriage. After divorcing, Sherlyn moved with her children to Williamsburg, Iowa, in 1974, where she was employed as sales director for the Amana Holiday Inn for 20 years. In 1976 she married Dean Doehrmann of Williamsburg, who lovingly helped raise David and Darcy. Dean preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1995. In 2000, she married her caring and devoted husband Michael Tobin, formerly of West Chester, Iowa. Sherlyn was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Williamsburg. Other family members preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Garvin Smith. Sherlyn is survived by her husband, Michael Tobin; their children and spouses, David and Vicki (Rathjen) Drown of Cedar Rapids, Darcy (Drown) and Jeffery Blythe of Sioux Falls, S.D., Bryan and Julie (Redlinger) Tobin of West Chester and Shelli (Tobin) and Dana Stafford of Wellman; grandchildren, Erica (Drown) and Brett Seelman, Alicia (Drown) and Benjamin Terry, all of Cedar Rapids, Paige (Blythe) and Garrett Fooshee of Winona, Minn., Nolan Blythe and fianceé Andrea Clabbers of Philadelphia, Pa., Clayton Blythe of Seattle, Wash., Jayden Stafford and Malley, Braxton and Chloe Tobin; great-grandchildren, Henrik and Leo Seelman and Graham Fooshee; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Smith of Altoona and niece, Lisa (Smith) and Arthur G. Holstein IV of Chicago and their children Hunter Lucille and Arthur G. V "Quin." Sherlyn will be remembered as a beloved and beautiful mother, grandmother and wife. Family will remember her for her giving spirit, sharp mind, genuine compliments to others, abundant storytelling, fabulous sense of humor, famous one-liners, homemade pickles, a love for music, and the unconditional love and concern she had for her family and friends. Private graveside services were held Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery in rural Victor, Iowa. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo was in charge of arrangements. Cards and memorials may be sent to David Drown, 6627 Spring Grove Ct. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52411. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Victor, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Williamsburg.



