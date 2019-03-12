|
|
SHERRI LYNN PETERS Reno, Nev. Sherri Lynn Peters passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Reno, Nev., after a courageous battle with cancer. Sherri was born in Vinton, Iowa, on May 8, 1956, to Doris and Wendell Williams. She was raised in Atkins, Iowa. She graduated in 1973 from the Benton Community School District. Survivors include her mother; Doris; her daughters, Sarah and Amanda; grandson, Kasen; sister, Linda Root; brothers, Bill, Jim, Chuck and Dennis and their families; and many other relatives and friends. Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Wendell; and her brother, Bob. There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be sent to her daughter Sarah at 1151 Green Mountain St., Reno, NV 89506.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019