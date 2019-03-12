Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sherri Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherri Peters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherri Peters Obituary
SHERRI LYNN PETERS Reno, Nev. Sherri Lynn Peters passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Reno, Nev., after a courageous battle with cancer. Sherri was born in Vinton, Iowa, on May 8, 1956, to Doris and Wendell Williams. She was raised in Atkins, Iowa. She graduated in 1973 from the Benton Community School District. Survivors include her mother; Doris; her daughters, Sarah and Amanda; grandson, Kasen; sister, Linda Root; brothers, Bill, Jim, Chuck and Dennis and their families; and many other relatives and friends. Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Wendell; and her brother, Bob. There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be sent to her daughter Sarah at 1151 Green Mountain St., Reno, NV 89506.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.