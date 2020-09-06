1/1
Sherrill Marie Klimes
1963 - 2020
SHERRILL MARIE KLIMES Cedar Rapids Sherrill Marie Klimes, 56, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. As per Sherrill's wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids in charge of arrangements. Sherrill was born Nov. 19, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Richard and Linda (Sankey) Klimes. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, Class of 1982, and later Capri College School of Beauty. Sherry was a licensed cosmetologist for many years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She had an infectious personality and an inspiring soul. She found positives in life from the people she met. She liked to take walks, laugh, and spend time with family and friends as well as taking care of animals, especially her cat Jazzy. Sherry is survived by her father, Richard of Swisher; her sister, Diana (Steve) Willard of Marion; her brother, Rich (Madonna) Klimes of Muscatine; as well as her nieces and nephews, Steven Willard Jr., Jennifer (Jeff) Barnes, Kryslynn (Ron) Schroeder, Karyn (Henry) Wright and Kylee Klimes. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda, who died in 1982. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
