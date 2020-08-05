Sherry Child

SHERRY F. CHILD Coralville Sherry F. Child, 78, of Coralville, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's. Sherry Faye Reynolds was born near New Virginia, Iowa, the daughter of William F. and Pearl (Graham) Reynolds. She graduated from Clarke County Community High School, then attended Drake University transferring to the University of Dubuque, where she completed a B.S. degree, majoring in history, art and elementary education. She married Roger L. Child on Dec. 21, 1963, in Osceola, Iowa. The couple and their family made the Iowa City area their home in 1972. She worked for the city of Iowa City before moving to ACT, where she worked for many years, retiring in 2003. Sherry was an active member of First Christian Church, where she served on the board, chaired many committees and enjoyed singing in the choir. Sherry had many interests in her lifetime including, gardening, flowers, sewing, downhill skiing, ballroom dancing, traveling and painting but, most of all, being Mom and Grandma to her family. Her family includes her husband, Roger; their children, Eric Child (Lisa) and Lori Doerschug (Kevin); grandsons, Conner, Andrew, Ryan, Kolby and Bryce; and her siblings, Larry Reynolds (Lucy), Karen Bristle (Gary) and Steve Reynolds (Sheri). No public services are being planned at this time. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family. please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Memorial donations can be sent to one of the following in her memory: First Christian Church, 900 Lincolnshire Place Ave. SE, Coralville, IA 52241, icdisciples.org
; Alzheimer's Association
of Eastern Iowa, 317 Seventh Ave. SE, #402, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401, alz.org
; Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St., Iowa City, IA 52240, iowacityhospice.org
; or Bur Oak Land Trust, 5 Sturgis Corner Dr., Suite 1250, Iowa City, IA 52246; www.buroaklandtrust.org
.