Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA 50704
(319) 233-3146
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA 50704
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
610 S. Evans Rd
Evansdale, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
610 S. Evans Rd
Evansdale, IA
Sherry E. Raitt


1947 - 2019
Sherry E. Raitt Obituary
SHERRY E. RAITT Evansdale Sherry E. Raitt, 72, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Herman John and Josephine Marie (Tuttle) Kiesel. She attended Vinton-Garrison High School and Hawkeye Community College. Sherry was united in marriage with Terry Louis Raitt on Oct. 4, 1964, at the EUB Church in Vinton. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2016. Survivors include a daughter, Chela M. (Rob) Henry of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Michael (Megan) Raitt-Peyton of Cedar Rapids and Candace Ricketts of Evansdale; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Kiesel of Burlington, Iowa; two sisters, Pamela Petersen and Mary Swanger, both of Vinton; a brother-in-law, Tom (Heidi) Raitt of Illinois, and a sister-in-law, Lynette (Doug) Brown of Cedar Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 610 S. Evans Rd., in Evansdale, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., in Waterloo and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
