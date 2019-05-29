SHERRY L. VOZENILEK Hiawatha Sherry L. Vozenilek, 71, of Hiawatha, died early Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Cedar Rapids, with Pastor Leroy Bradway of First Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West, 1604 J St. SW, Cedar Rapids. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery at a later date. Sherry is survived by her children, William (Lynette) Vozenilek Jr. of Walker, Chris Vozenilek of Cedar Rapids and Shelly (Mike Larson) Vozenilek of Hiawatha; adopted grandson, Jesse Vozenilek of Lisbon; three other grandchildren, Ben Koppenhaver of Cedar Rapids and Keegan Takes and Kinzee Vozenilek, both of Walker; great-grandchildren, Luna and Cooper; sister, Mary F. (Kevin) Taylor of Colorado, and their children, Ivy and Kip; son-in-law, Cliff Koppenhaver of Cedar Rapids; and her beloved cat, Miss Kitty. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Jonathan Vozenilek; daughter, Tracee Lynn Vozenilek; her parents, Milver and Lillian (Martinek) Rompot; and two infant brothers. Sherry was born June 22, 1947, in Cedar Rapids and was a lifelong area resident. She married her high school sweetheart, William L. Vozenilek Sr. They later divorced. Sherry was a caregiver to all generations, elderly and young alike. She had been employed as a CNA/rehab aide and also as a preschool day care teacher's assistant for the majority of her career. She was a member of First Lutheran Church. Although health and life situations were whittling away her ability to attend and participate in church functions, she always remained ever so steadfast in her faith. Sherry enjoyed time spent with her family and playing games. She liked to draw pictures, color and do crafts, as well as watching outdoor animals and birds. Her family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the kind and loving care that not only Sherry but also her family received. Memorial contributions may be directed to her family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019